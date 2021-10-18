Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium’s Jazz Extravaganza to rock the Bay

Get ready for the hottest show in town this November as the NMB Stadium plays host to SA’s queen of afro-jazz, multi-award-winning and platinum-selling artist, the iconic Judith Sephuma.

Sephuma will be supported by Kariega artist Chorus, known for her neo soul and jazz music. The show will be hosted by comedy legend Stuart Taylor and will be broadcast live from the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Buy your ticket today and enjoy the NMB Stadium Jazz Extravaganza from the comfort of your home, for only R50 at Quicket.

Only 100 seats are available for the live show at R250 a person.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium’s Jazz Extravaganza goes live on Saturday, November 27 at 7.30pm.

This article was paid for by Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.