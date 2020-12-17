Summer Nathi 2020 event series goes virtual this year
The festival programme comprises local artists within Nelson Mandela Bay only
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality invites you to be a part of the Summer Nathi experience by watching our events live on television and online platforms this year.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic rules and regulations, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has decided to create a virtual programme for the summer season in order to prevent large gatherings during the festive season.
On December 16, the opening of the season was live-streamed as the new mayor addressed the city and switched on the Christmas Tree lights.
The event series will continue from December 19 with Summer Nathi Live Sessions, a virtual Uitenhage Picnic, a Comedy Show hosted by Roland Gaspar and the New Year’s Eve Announcement on December 31.
This year, the programme comprises local artists within Nelson Mandela Bay only. Due to the impact the pandemic has had on the arts and culture sector, the programme aims to support the city’s artists by providing a platform for them to showcase their talent nationally and in a safe environment.
As all beaches and public areas will be closed this festive season, the public is asked to please stay away from these areas, and encouraged to stay at home where you can watch events in the comfort of your own home, dance in your lounge, sing along to your favourite songs and laugh out loud when our comedians humour you.
Summer Nathi 2020 offers you a variety of events that will bring joy and happiness to your home this festive season.
Please remember to comply with the following restrictions in designated areas, imposed for your safety and the protection of the environment:
- no fireworks allowed;
- no swimming allowed (no going to the beaches);
- no open fires allowed;
- dogs must be on a leash;
- no public drinking allowed;
- no camping; and no loud music.
The following public areas will be closed:
- Kings Beach Skatepark;
- Happy Valley;
- Cape Receife;
- Sardinia Bay; and
- Maitlands.
Kindly note that all hiking trails leading to beaches will be closed, including all beaches from Sunday’s River to Gamtoos River.
Watch the events live on Mpuma Kapa TV (channel 260 on DSTV) and the Nelson Mandela Bay Summer Facebook and website pages. Keep your ears out on Algoa FM, the Summer Nathi 2020 media sponsor, for more information or visit nmbsummer.co.za.
This article was paid for by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
