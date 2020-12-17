Summer Nathi 2020 event series goes virtual this year

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality invites you to be a part of the Summer Nathi experience by watching our events live on television and online platforms this year.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic rules and regulations, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has decided to create a virtual programme for the summer season in order to prevent large gatherings during the festive season.

On December 16, the opening of the season was live-streamed as the new mayor addressed the city and switched on the Christmas Tree lights.

The event series will continue from December 19 with Summer Nathi Live Sessions, a virtual Uitenhage Picnic, a Comedy Show hosted by Roland Gaspar and the New Year’s Eve Announcement on December 31.