Join the discussion on the book ‘Anatomy of the ANC in Power: Insights from Port Elizabeth’
An online book launch with author professor Mcebisi Ndletyana on Aug 20 2020 at 4pm
Port Elizabeth was once a hotbed for political activism, producing some of SA’s greatest struggle heroes. But the ANC through the ages has become a mere shadow of what was once an illuminous party, ripped apart by patronage and factionalism.
Join us we discuss the book “Anatomy of the ANC in Power: Insights from Port Elizabeth, 1990-2019” by prof Mcebisi Ndletyana with facilitator Ongama Mtimka and panelists prof Janet Cherry, Nelson Mandela University head of department of development studies, and Mkhuseli Jack, South African activist and businessman on Thursday, August 20 at 4pm.
