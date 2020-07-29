Calling all music enthusiasts! This one’s for you!

The Herald along with Nelson Mandela Bay’s well-renowned local and national artists and entertainers are excited to present (and of course sing) a fun and thrilling online music quiz night experience. Covering a variety of music genres the quiz night will present various rounds such as complete the lyrics, Who’s that artist?, emoji-mix, pictionary and more.

Here’s your chance to showcase your music maestro knowledge from the classic oldies to the latest trending tracks. Round up the whole family for an exciting music trivia evening.

R500 cash and a JBL speaker are up for grabs!

Date: August 13

Time: 6pm



Renowned artists and entertainers include:

Gino Fabbri who interacts with his audience in the guise of hilarious characters, keeping his razor sharp material clean all times. Fabbri is adept at holding the focus of difficult audiences using songs, jokes and attention grabbing finales to win them over.

Early B who is a master of lyrical flow and comical punchlines. He is a Port Elizabeth-born rapper, and has become the sought after name at events across SA. The bilingual rap artist, has injected himself into the Afrikaans market with his catchy tunes using community, personal and topical issues as material. He is the first Afrikaans rap artist to be signed by Universal Music Group SA.

James Smith is a master on the keys, with an exceptionally powerful vocal range and a flair for the guitar. Inspired by blues, classical, afro pop, folk, metal, soul, funk and jazz, Smith creates a unique fusion in his interpretations of artists that inspire him. He has shared the stage with many successful South African acts including Nhoza, Dan Patlansky, Ard Matthews, Dozi, Basson Laubscher, Gerald Clark and the Black Cat Bones to name a few.

Sharon Alvarez of Triple M Music has been in the music industry for the past 30 years. Her late husband, Michael, started out as the classic dj for weddings, birthday parties and staff functions. Their music trivia concept has grown exponentially over the past 14 years. Alvarez aims to continue her husband’s legacy in the "music" industry by offering the entertainment value that he had been such a huge part of.

Robynn King is a bit of an anomaly. Depending on where you meet her she’ll be wearing different hats, playing different roles. From marketing and PR to radio to hosting and doing voice-over work, this is not a lady you can put in a box. One she’s certainly renowned for is her love for music. Her voice has been referred to as liquid gold and her ability to take you on a journey through her performance is what audiences enjoy most about her.