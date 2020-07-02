Plenty more in store at the Virtual National Arts Festival

Most years, the National Arts Festival’s Eleven Days of Amazing comes to an end on day eleven and the streets of Makhanda are silently returned to the residents – and the odd shell-shocked donkey.

This year, being like no other, the National Arts Festival went completely online, which means that the action doesn’t end when the festival does.

Even though the dates are from June 25 to 5 July 25, you still have until July 16 to watch any of the shows you bought. What will keep you even cosier with your screen is the fact that the vFringe will still be adding new shows and exciting content right up until the end of July.

The feast has only just begun!