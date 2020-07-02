Plenty more in store at the Virtual National Arts Festival
You have until July 16 to enjoy any of the shows you bought
Most years, the National Arts Festival’s Eleven Days of Amazing comes to an end on day eleven and the streets of Makhanda are silently returned to the residents – and the odd shell-shocked donkey.
This year, being like no other, the National Arts Festival went completely online, which means that the action doesn’t end when the festival does.
Even though the dates are from June 25 to 5 July 25, you still have until July 16 to watch any of the shows you bought. What will keep you even cosier with your screen is the fact that the vFringe will still be adding new shows and exciting content right up until the end of July.
The feast has only just begun!
Catch all the new releases that are coming up this weekend. These include the works of Standard Bank Young Artists Jefferson Tshabalala - (Seen Pha Kwa) and Lulu Mlangeni (Lesedi - The Rise of Lulu Mlangeni), exciting workshops on algorithms and virtual opera-making on the Creativate Digital Arts Festival platform and plenty of jazz to warm up to on the Standard Bank Jazz Festival programme. There are lots of shows to catch on the vFringe and you can travel back in time and pick shows from any days of the Festival so far to watch at any time you like.
Have you had a WhatsApp theatre experience? Here's your chance: catch The Shopping Dead or After God’s Own Heart to try out this brand new theatre form. There are also plenty of artists from the Eastern Cape, illusionist Brendon Peel will be entertaining you with The Absolutely Mental Magic Show as will the Eastern Cape Showcase of musicians from the area. If you have tweens in the house, don’t miss Mother’s Grimm a fairytale story for the YouTube generation.
Watch the video below
Makhanda’s own Xolile Madinda of BLK POWER STATION talks about how he felt the absolute necessity of taking on the...Posted by National Arts Festival Makhanda on Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Be sure to catch Festival favourites Follow Spot when who have made their online vFringe debut with Manband and pick and choose from a lucky dip of vFringe shows that include Raiders and Quantitative Teasing with comedian Daniel Mpilo Richards.
Spend some time browsing the Virtual Green – the Festival’s online space where you can engage with hundreds of crafters and makers who have displayed their wares. Take a browse through the vFringe Visual Art; a collection of beautiful works from artists around the country. It's free to browse – you only pay for what you buy.
Catch up with the festival on the National Arts Festival website, which is also the home of all the content and is waiting for you to dive in to!
This article was paid for by the National Arts Festival.