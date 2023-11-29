Are you feeling summer? Let the fun begin with Beach Boutique
Deep Brew Sundaze's two-day music festival in Gqeberha has an incredible international and local line-up that'll start your festive season with a bang
Summer is here and event hotshots Deep Brew Sundaze, Soul Good and Afro Capital have teamed up to kick off your festive season with a magical two-day music festival.
As self-described “unadulterated fun in the sun”, Deep Brew Sundaze’s Beach Boutique in Gqeberha is the perfect way for you to step into summer, with electrifying line-ups, dreamy set-ups and non-stop fun from start to finish.
But you won't want to miss these unbelievable international, national and local acts
The impressive line-up features international headlining artist Kitty Amor, a UK DJ who specialises in deep and African house music, with a style so calculated and undeniably skilful, she never fails to make an impact on dance floors.
The magic doesn’t just stop there. National acts such as Kid Fonque, Caiiro, Beatsbyhand, DJ Lag, Enoo Napa and Pierre Johnson will rock your world.
Eastern Cape acts, perfectly selected to enhance the experience, include AV on decks, Figgiano, Four Five Sax, Hermanos, Jake White, Kumnandi, Mbasa, N’beats, Privacii and Sham De Funk.
Sounds insane, right? Make sure you don’t miss the top-tier music and incredible vibe.
Event details
- Date: December 2 and 3
- Time: Doors open at 12pm on both days, with the event ending at 11pm
- Venue: Mattlock Bridge, Happy Valley
- Price: Ticket prices start at R120, click here to book.
To book tickets visit www.deepbrewsundaze.com/beach-boutique-festival/ or for updates, line-ups and sneak peeks, go to Deep Brew Sundaze's Instagram @deepbrewsundaze or Facebook page @deepbrewsundaze.
This article was sponsored by Deep Brew Sundaze Beach Boutique.