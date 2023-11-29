Are you feeling summer? Let the fun begin with Beach Boutique

The impressive line-up features international headlining artist Kitty Amor, a UK DJ who specialises in deep and African house music, with a style so calculated and undeniably skilful, she never fails to make an impact on dance floors.

The magic doesn’t just stop there. National acts such as Kid Fonque, Caiiro, Beatsbyhand, DJ Lag, Enoo Napa and Pierre Johnson will rock your world.

Eastern Cape acts, perfectly selected to enhance the experience, include AV on decks, Figgiano, Four Five Sax, Hermanos, Jake White, Kumnandi, Mbasa, N’beats, Privacii and Sham De Funk.

Sounds insane, right? Make sure you don’t miss the top-tier music and incredible vibe.