Capsicum Culinary Studio — which was recently voted one of the top 10 culinary schools in Africa by Awakening Africa magazine — is the largest chef school of its kind in SA, with six campuses throughout SA and graduates who work around the world.
Capsicum has branches in Boksburg, Cape Town, Durban, Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Pretoria, which collectively maintain a 95% pass rate. It also has more local and international accreditations and associations than most chef training institutes in SA.
Qualifications on offer include the one-year professional cookery programme, the hugely popular one-year patisserie programme, the three-year chef programme and various masterclasses.
Since opening its doors 18 years ago, Capsicum Culinary Studio has produced more than 7,000 alumni who are now working all over the world and who have established themselves as leaders within various markets.
Employers range from boutique establishments to large multinational hotels and resorts. Others have taken the entrepreneurial route and established their own hospitality-inspired businesses and consultancies.
Capsicum Culinary Studio courses offer dual international certification through several industry bodies, including City & Guilds, and are nationally accredited with the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality & Sport Sector Education & Training Authority (Cathsseta) and the Quality Council For Trades & Occupations (QCTO) — attributing to their alumni making their mark throughout the world.
Fuel your culinary passion: Apply to Capsicum Culinary Studio
Since opening its doors 18 years ago, the chef school has produced more than 7,000 alumni who are now working all over the world
Image: Supplied
Capsicum Culinary Studio — which was recently voted one of the top 10 culinary schools in Africa by Awakening Africa magazine — is the largest chef school of its kind in SA, with six campuses throughout SA and graduates who work around the world.
Capsicum has branches in Boksburg, Cape Town, Durban, Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Pretoria, which collectively maintain a 95% pass rate. It also has more local and international accreditations and associations than most chef training institutes in SA.
Qualifications on offer include the one-year professional cookery programme, the hugely popular one-year patisserie programme, the three-year chef programme and various masterclasses.
Since opening its doors 18 years ago, Capsicum Culinary Studio has produced more than 7,000 alumni who are now working all over the world and who have established themselves as leaders within various markets.
Employers range from boutique establishments to large multinational hotels and resorts. Others have taken the entrepreneurial route and established their own hospitality-inspired businesses and consultancies.
Capsicum Culinary Studio courses offer dual international certification through several industry bodies, including City & Guilds, and are nationally accredited with the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality & Sport Sector Education & Training Authority (Cathsseta) and the Quality Council For Trades & Occupations (QCTO) — attributing to their alumni making their mark throughout the world.
Capsicum also offers nationally-accredited qualifications through the QCTO and Cathsseta, with optional City & Guilds dual certifications linked to them.
How Nelson Mandela Bay’s singing chef became her own boss
Skills programmes and part qualifications also form part of their accreditation, with multiple programme articulation pathways to assist students in continued lifelong learning.
Capsicum Culinary Studio has partnerships with The Swiss Education Group, the American Hotel Academy and are members of The SA Chefs Association and, by extension, The World Association of Chefs’ Societies, exposing learners to international standards and opportunities.
There are numerous successful Capsicum alumni around the world including:
If you want to join the legion of successful alumni and are looking to explore your study and career opportunities for 2023, then take part in the next Capsicum open day, which takes place at all of its campuses on Saturday, October 1 2022, from 8am to 12pm.
To apply on the day, a R1,000 application fee and presentation of an ID is required. Click here for more information or contact your local Capsicum campus.
Capsicum was established in 2003 and was acquired by AdvTech in 2016.
Further information can be found online at www.capsicumcooking.com.
This article was paid for by Capsicum Culinary Studio.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure