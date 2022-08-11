Radio Awards MyStation competition receives record number of votes

Now in its 12th edition, the Radio Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation in the SA radio industry. This annual awards programme not only gives broadcasters the opportunity to win big, but radio fans too.

How? Through the accompanying MyStation competition.

This year, listeners from across the country were invited to nominate their favourite station to stand a chance to win a R40,000 cash prize.

More than 1.1-million MyStation votes were received, beating the 880,000 entries in 2021. Listeners voted online at no charge.

These voting results will determine the winners of two separate MyStation categories at the Radio Awards in November:

Most Votes for the station that generated the highest number of online votes; and

Most Loyal Listener for the station that had the most votes as a ratio against their audience numbers.

Meanwhile, the lucky listener who'll win R40,000 for simply voting in the MyStation competition will be announced on September 14 via the official Radio Awards website and social media pages.

Radio Awards entries on the rise

This year, the Radio Awards received more than 1,700 entries across general and nomination categories from 173 radio stations and podcasters nationwide. This number surpasses the 1,500 entries received in 2021.