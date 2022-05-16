Herald Cooking Masterclass goes healthy with 'Brilliant Bowls'

Winter will soon be upon us, and that means that we need to fortify our bodies to build our immune systems.

Capsicum Culinary Studio professional chefs Nadia Pillay and Donovan Miller will be focusing on “Brilliant bowls: Fresh ideas to bowl you over” during the Herald Cooking Masterclass taking place on Thursday, June 2. The free virtual event will see the chefs guiding participants in real time through recipes which they can prepare in the comfort of their own kitchens.

The Herald Cooking Masterclass — a culinary series sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio — offers an interactive cooking experience for anyone who loves food and wants to broaden their horizons in the kitchen.

After the success of the first 2022 in-person masterclass hosted in April, June's virtual masterclass will keep our foodies inspired until the next in-person session in August. “Guests and students really enjoyed the in-person session so much in April. We had a lot of fun, and we look forward to our next masterclass,” said Pillay.

Bowls are a healthy meal option, she says, since they consist of fresh ingredients and a generous helping of spices, which help keep germs away.

“Our main dish will be a Mexican-inspired fajita chicken bowl and our second bowl will be a Thai-inspired basil-chicken bowl. We will also play around with different flavours and elements to add and individualise the bowls. We will be working with everyday ingredients and inspire you to create your own bowls at home using new flavour balances,” says Pillay.

Mount Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Bust recommends pairing the bowls with the light, refreshing Three Peaks Unwooded Chardonnay. f

Participants are encouraged to register online to access the menu and allow for enough time to purchase the necessary ingredients at their nearest Checkers store.

Register here for “Brilliant Bowls” on Thursday June 2 at 5pm, and stand a chance to win prizes.

Twenty lucky participants stand a chance to win a bottle of Three Peaks wine, a branded event apron, and a 12-month complimentary digital subscription to The Herald and Weekend Post.

Watch a previous 2022 episode below: