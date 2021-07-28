On Wednesday, 14 July, Nelson Mandela Bay came together – taxi owners and drivers alongside members of the public – and took a stand against threats to loot businesses in the metro.
The looting – which has caused destruction and devastation in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng – was not tolerated in our metro. Here is what bay residents had to say about it:
