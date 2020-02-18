Curro Westbrook is an Independent School ( 3 months to Grade 10 in 2021) developing at a magnificent pace and we currently have 534 learners on our Campus. Popular for its progressive 21st Century learning and teaching methods, Curro Westbrook is a thriving school which offers a stimulating and exciting programme, including Robotics, with a highly dedicated and experienced team of educators who follow a structured, well-planned and balanced curriculum. The programmes are designed around developmental milestones that learners need to reach at different stages of their young lives.

Our High school is growing and we currently have a Grade 8 and 9 class with a maximum capacity of 25 learners per grade and we will have a Grade 10 class in 2021. We will be phasing in higher grades every year and we look forward to the development of our “ One of a kind” High school! Our school hall will be built this year and we look forward to hosting many successful events.

Curro Westbrook has completed Phase 4 which consists of a Nursery school ( castle) ,primary school building, a “whopping” 25 metre swimming pool and additional classrooms to house the High school learners. Curro Westbrook now has a separate Nursery school ( Curro Castle), Music Centre, Robotics room, IT lab, STEAMD room, cricket nets, specialised Art room and fabulous Sports Grounds. Curro Westbrook has a sound and safe environment where each learner is encouraged to grow academically, socially, emotionally and spiritually.

Become the first A+ parent to give your child the advantage of 21st Century learning, excellent facilities, balanced academics, sport and experiences educators! Our goal is to develop responsible, independent and proud individuals who will make a positive contribution to society.

We would like to invite you to our Open evening on 26 February to come explore and discover our wonderful School from 18:00- 19:30. Castle Presentation- 18:00; Primary presentation- 18:30 and High school presentation -19:00.

Follow us on Facebook.

