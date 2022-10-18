East Cape auto sector set for boost with international partnership agreement
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 18 October 2022
East Cape auto sector set for boost with international partnership agreement
Experts from Japan and India to help roll out technical training programmes
The Automotive Industry Development Centre Eastern Cape (AIDC-EC) closed an agreement with two leading international automotive bodies on Monday to ensure the province remains a pivotal player in SA’s automotive sector.
The agreement, between the Automotive Component Manufacturing Association of India (ACMA) and the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA), was signed during an indaba hosted at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha...
