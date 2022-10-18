×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

East Cape auto sector set for boost with international partnership agreement

Experts from Japan and India to help roll out technical training programmes

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 18 October 2022

The Automotive Industry Development Centre Eastern Cape (AIDC-EC) closed an agreement with two leading international automotive bodies on Monday to ensure the province remains a pivotal player in SA’s automotive sector.

The agreement, between the Automotive Component Manufacturing Association of India (ACMA) and the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA), was signed during an indaba hosted at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...
Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...

Most Read