×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Missionvale arts showcase in honour of Sister Ethel

By Tshepiso Mametela - 18 October 2022

A painter, ceramicist, printmaker and bead artist will band together for an art pre-exhibition at the Missionvale Care Centre on Thursday in memory of Sister Ethel Normoyle.

The showcase is sponsored by The Friends of the Art Museum, a community-run NGO, to give previously disadvantaged youth, particularly high school pupils, a chance to dabble in art...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...
Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...

Most Read