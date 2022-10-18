Missionvale arts showcase in honour of Sister Ethel
By Tshepiso Mametela - 18 October 2022
A painter, ceramicist, printmaker and bead artist will band together for an art pre-exhibition at the Missionvale Care Centre on Thursday in memory of Sister Ethel Normoyle.
The showcase is sponsored by The Friends of the Art Museum, a community-run NGO, to give previously disadvantaged youth, particularly high school pupils, a chance to dabble in art...
