Purchase the Weekend Post and receive a Darling Drinking Yoghurt for FREE

Terms and Conditions: Purchase the Weekend Post on September 25th and 26th, 2021, receive one 150ml Darling Drinking Yoghurt sachet for free. Variants include strawberry, butter toffee, granadilla, and apricot. No other variant or size is included in this promotion. One 150ml Darling Drinking Yoghurt per Weekend Post. This promotion is only available at select Checkers and Shoprite stores. While stock lasts. E&OE. Ts&Cs apply.