×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now

Advertise with us

How to advertise on the HeraldLIVE website, or in the print editions of The Herald and the Weekend Post

For all print and digital rate cards, click here.

To place a classified ad, contact:

classi@arena.africa or +27 41 504 7174

To advertise in print, contact:

+27 41 504 7911 (The Herald) 

To place your digital advertising on HeraldLIVE:

Public and private sector

Regional advertisers

subscribe