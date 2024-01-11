Advertise with us
How to advertise on the HeraldLIVE website, or in the print editions of The Herald and the Weekend Post
For all print and digital rate cards, click here.
To place a classified ad, contact:
classi@arena.africa or +27 41 504 7174
To advertise in print, contact:
+27 41 504 7911 (The Herald)
To place your digital advertising on HeraldLIVE:
Public and private sector
- Tinyiko Thobejane on tinyiko@arena.africa or on +27 81 441 9072
Regional advertisers
- Shelly Le Roux on lerouxs@theherald.co.za or +27 41 504 7330