Nqakula slams ANC leaders
ANC stalwart Charles Nqakula has lambasted the party’s top six for failing to deal decisively with the chaos at the Eastern Cape provincial elective conference last month.
Nqakula was speaking at the launch of his book, The People’s War – Reflections of an ANC Cadre, at the PE Opera House on Thursday.
“Even what we define as the top six is not a top six, because when talking about them you need to define them as people who work together and these people do not,” he said.
“They don’t trust one another, one will make a statement today and the other will stand up and contradict it.
“The issue of the East London conference would have been solved ages ago if we had leadership, but we don’t because again leaders are supported by different groups.”
He said strategic thinking and putting theory into practice within the ANC had long gone. “We have leaders who do not want to chastise us because they depend on us for them to be retained in their leadership positions,” he said.
His book launch was poorly attended as most ANC members had attended the memorial service of Thembi Mbiyabo at the Centenary Hall.
Nqakula, an ANC MP, said Port Elizabeth was the home of many legends who had influenced the struggle and headed development.
“I speak in a city named after Nelson Mandela, but it is no longer in our hands.”
Nqakula said the party no longer had the likes of former ANC president Oliver Tambo in its ranks.
Dismissing the notion he might be campaigning for positions within the party, Nqakula said: “I have served. I don’t want people’s votes.
“What I need is for us to save the ANC from what I’m defining.”
ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa could not be reached for comment.