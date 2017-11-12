Nqakula slams ANC leaders

ANC stalwart Charles Nqakula has lambasted the party’s top six for failing to deal decisively with the chaos at the Eastern Cape provincial elective conference last month.

Nqakula was speaking at the launch of his book, The People’s War – Reflections of an ANC Cadre, at the PE Opera House on Thursday.

“Even what we define as the top six is not a top six, because when talking about them you need to define them as people who work together and these people do not,” he said.

“They don’t trust one another, one will make a statement today and the other will stand up and contradict it.

“The issue of the East London conference would have been solved ages ago if we had leadership, but we don’t because again leaders are supported by different groups.”

He said strategic thinking and putting theory into practice within the ANC had long gone. “We have leaders who do not want to chastise us because they depend on us for them to be retained in their leadership positions,” he said.