Metro proposes investment body

Partnership with chamber will strive to revive Bay’s economy

At least R27-million, a new entity and a massive shift in how to do business.

This is what big corporates and municipal heads are pinning their hopes on to revive the Nelson Mandela Bay economy.

Tomorrow, economic development head Anele Qaba will ask councillors to endorse an ambitious partnership between the municipality and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber to set up an investment promotion agency – the first of its kind for the city.

Baygrow is modelled along similar entities in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

It proposes a public-private partnership to establish an agency that will market the city and hunt for investors.

The agency must also offer a one-stop hub for information to local and global investors.

It must provide a coordinated service to cut through red tape and make it easy for companies to set up shop and trade.

Baygrow is the result of a study commissioned by the chamber last year, which found that the metro was one of the least competitive in the country.

This was because it had no established agreement on which economic sectors to promote and why.

Little research had been done to guide its marketing efforts and, unlike other cities, there was no entity to do this.

“It is perhaps time for Nelson Mandela Bay to develop a joint city and business investment, trade and tourism plan,” the report said.

“And to have an effective body that will promote this plan.”

The study also found that, for a number of years, business leaders had no confidence in the metro because of political instability.