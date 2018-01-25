Metro proposes investment body
Partnership with chamber will strive to revive Bay’s economy
At least R27-million, a new entity and a massive shift in how to do business.
This is what big corporates and municipal heads are pinning their hopes on to revive the Nelson Mandela Bay economy.
Tomorrow, economic development head Anele Qaba will ask councillors to endorse an ambitious partnership between the municipality and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber to set up an investment promotion agency – the first of its kind for the city.
Baygrow is modelled along similar entities in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
It proposes a public-private partnership to establish an agency that will market the city and hunt for investors.
The agency must also offer a one-stop hub for information to local and global investors.
It must provide a coordinated service to cut through red tape and make it easy for companies to set up shop and trade.
Baygrow is the result of a study commissioned by the chamber last year, which found that the metro was one of the least competitive in the country.
This was because it had no established agreement on which economic sectors to promote and why.
Little research had been done to guide its marketing efforts and, unlike other cities, there was no entity to do this.
“It is perhaps time for Nelson Mandela Bay to develop a joint city and business investment, trade and tourism plan,” the report said.
“And to have an effective body that will promote this plan.”
The study also found that, for a number of years, business leaders had no confidence in the metro because of political instability.
Industry captains had little confidence in the chamber as some viewed it as a largely passive organisation that was not proactive enough as the voice of business.
The plan will be tabled before the economic development committee tomorrow.
The idea is to set up premises with staff at a central location in the city.
Qaba will ask the municipality to invest R6-million a year for the next three years, while the chamber and the Ezethu Development Trust will contribute a total of R3-million a year.
The report warns that because the Bay has not, like other cities, had major public investment, it would be unrealistic to expect its economic fortunes to turn through private investment alone.
It is expected that, as time goes on, more money would have to be sourced from provincial and national funders.
“Comparative research with other cities has shown that when the hub is operational, it will require further funding,” the report said.
“Provincial and national funding is available and accessible when cities show an interest and take the necessary steps in setting up hubs of this nature.”
The chamber’s study has also proposed using Nelson Mandela University to conduct research into how to maximise competitiveness in potentially lucrative sectors such as tourism, agro-processing and light manufacturing.
“The brutal truth is that the local economy only has one nationally and internationally competitive cluster and that is the declining motor manufacturing industry,” the report said.
It warned that unless new economic clusters were developed and supported, there was a real threat that more companies could pull out of the city.
“The uneasiness among multinational companies in the city and the confidence gap has grown over time,” it said.
“More disinvestment is a real threat.
“It needs to be stressed though that there is confidence for the first time in the quality of the people in the mayoral committee.
“The best way to interpret the business mood is to say that there is a lack of trust in the municipal system, but hope in the quality of the newly appointed mayoral committee members.”
To help develop trust, the report suggested the establishment of an advisory council.
“The managing directors of multinational companies (many of them international corporate transplants and very experienced) do not feel consulted and one would be very unwise if this collective wisdom is ignored.
“Most of the MDs have experience in their companies in many countries in the world and bring a wealth of information in advising how to make the city more competitive in the clusters selected.”
If endorsed by the committee, the plan will be brought to a full council.
If approved, the investment would start in the 2018/19 financial year.