Nelson Mandela Bay risks losing R500m in funding due to underspending
With a National Treasury deadline looming for the city to explain why it should not lose about R500m in critical grants, Nelson Mandela Bay acting city boss Luvuyo Magalela is scrambling to find answers as to why the city underspent its annual budget.
The metro could lose R523m in grant funding if it fails to convince the Treasury that it will spend its budget on time and provide a report on funding that is now committed for projects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.