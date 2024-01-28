WEATHER GURU | Are we having more cloud cover, or more sunshine?

I often receive complaints that we are experiencing a lot of cloudy weather at this time of the year when we are supposed to have the best weather.
The “braaivleis”, sunny skies and Chevrolet weather as the old ’70s advertisement said.
By the time this article is published, most of the interior of our region would be in the grips of a heatwave.
Besides, we are heading for February, a hot time of year.
Are we in fact receiving more cloud cover than usual for this time of the year?
We must look at both the science and statistics to see if this is true.
Firstly, as the science goes, this is the time of the year when we have a high incidence of easterly flow, in other words, winds from the sea.
This naturally brings with it moisture, which is the main ingredient to cloud formation.
As far as statistics go, the opposite of the perception is true, with figures showing higher than normal sunshine hours.
With seasonal forecasts of both above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures, we can expect less cloud cover in the day (more incoming radiation/heat) and more at night (to prevent outgoing radiation/heat).
That increased humidity is not fun for us humans.
My tomatoes and priced petunias are loving this weather. I basically need a machete to chop a path through my vegetable patch each night, with all the additional growth.
The additional heat and limited forecast of summer rainfall has water authorities still in a cautious mode about lifting water restrictions.
I have it on good authority that submissions have been forwarded to council for consideration regarding the water situation.
What these recommendations are, I have no idea.
Considering that the preamble was that we were in a better position in 2018 than we are now, I would point to a cautious approach to any announcement.
I am however privy to the fact that the communication department of the metro will be continuing with their “drought” awareness and water saving campaigns.
Without giving updates on dam levels and the “drought” situation, this is most confusing to all. A ludicrous farce as some readers suggest.
All the ranting and raving on social media will not change the situation.
Excuse the pun, I cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel for our electricity crisis or our water crisis.
The only difference is that Eskom has excuses of breakdowns, yet our metro boasts of its success in augmenting the supply of water, yet restrictions are still in place.
If you are confused, so am I!
Those that invested heavily in water tanks or boreholes must be pleased with their decision.
For the man on the street, it can only be a matter of absolute frustration.
This week in history:
1967: Floods in Molteno cause devastation.
Weather Safety Tips:
In times of dry hot conditions, be extra cautious with open fires (braais) and make sure that they are properly extinguished when leaving a picnic site.
One gust of wind can cause a flare-up and start a bush fire.
