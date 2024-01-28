×

Your Weekend

NMU George campus names residence after slain ANCYL leader

By Brandon Nel - 28 January 2024

 Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has named one of its newly built student residences after slain ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

The decision was taken after a series of consultations with students, the community and Magaqa’s family...

