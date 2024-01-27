×

Your Weekend

‘Why I’ve chosen to die’

Cancer sufferer to be euthanised in Switzerland on Wednesday, after enduring years of unimaginable pain

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 27 January 2024

A George cancer sufferer whose leg had to be amputated due to negligence when she received too much radiation, has picked her own death date — and it is just a few days away.

On January 31, Carol de Swardt, 63, will be euthanised in Switzerland at an assisted dying clinic...

