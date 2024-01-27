Paterson High enters 100th year with exciting projects
Poetry club, digital literacy, ‘99 acts of kindness’ among planned events
Paterson High School in Schauderville entered its 100th year in fine fashion by launching its 99 acts of kindness, a poetry club, and a digital literacy programme.
Established in 1925 by John Paterson, ‘the School on the Hill’ celebrated its 99th anniversary with a special programme on Friday...
