MEC tells Bay mayor to explain why he appointed acting city boss
Co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams wants Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk to explain why he appointed an acting city manager without council approval, saying an irregular appointment could lead the National Treasury to withhold funds from the city.
Van Niekerk appointed electricity and energy executive director Luvuyo Magalela to the post in December after chief operating officer Sidima Dyani returned to his position three months after the council approved him to act as city boss...
