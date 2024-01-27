Lungisa High celebrates top matrics as pupil overcomes tragedy to excel
Lungisa High’s top 2023 matric pupils returned to the school on Friday to the applause of pupils and teachers as they received merit certificates for their achievements.
The KwaDwesi school’s 2023 matrics achieved an 81% pass rate, a huge turnaround from 31% three years ago. ..
