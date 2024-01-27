×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

It’s strength training, stupid

Weight-bearing exercises improve bone density and posture, regulate hormones, boost metabolism and help in fat loss

Premium
By Devlin Brown - 28 January 2024

I have been reading this column for years, and you always encourage people to train for strength. Why? I really see no need for it in my suburban life.

And there, dear readers, lies the problem. Either I can take the bait and rant to the point of sounding like a rabid Republican in the Bible Belt, bemoaning the decline of manliness in an age of millennials, or I can live up to my reputation and tell you that you’re being stupid...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read