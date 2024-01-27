It’s strength training, stupid
Weight-bearing exercises improve bone density and posture, regulate hormones, boost metabolism and help in fat loss
I have been reading this column for years, and you always encourage people to train for strength. Why? I really see no need for it in my suburban life.
And there, dear readers, lies the problem. Either I can take the bait and rant to the point of sounding like a rabid Republican in the Bible Belt, bemoaning the decline of manliness in an age of millennials, or I can live up to my reputation and tell you that you’re being stupid...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.