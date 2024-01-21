WEATHER GURU | The weather is behaving contrary to the seasonal forecast
The weather is not playing ball!
To say the weather is unsure of what it is supposed to do is an understatement. The seasonal forecast still predicts below normal rainfall for our immediate region, yet the opposite is true. I for one am not complaining about the rain of late...
