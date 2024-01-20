Paterson High matriculants honour slain classmate
Youngsters dedicate school’s 84% pass rate to late friend
“Dinge sal balance” (things will balance out).
These simple words served as a mantra for the class of 2023 at Paterson High School after one of their peers, Chadwin Witbooi, was gunned down during his final examinations...
