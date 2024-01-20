Nelson Mandela Bay whizz-kids bring the Madiba Magic
Matriculants from metro rake in the accolades at prestigious awards ceremony
Nelson Mandela Bay’s class of 2023 brought some of the Madiba Magic to the department of education’s top achiever awards on Friday, raking in eight accolades at the prestigious awards ceremony at the East London ICC.
The Eastern Cape increased the provincial pass rate by 4.1 percentage points, from 77.3% in 2022 to 81.4% in 2023...
