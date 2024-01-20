×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay school comes back from brink to bag an ‘A’

After being threatened with closure in 2018, Thanduxolo Comprehensive achieves 88.2% matric pass rate

20 January 2024
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Five years ago, a KwaNobuhle high school was on the brink of closure, as conflict among teachers led to matric results declining and pupil numbers dwindling as parents sought better schooling elsewhere.

But a passionate principal and a revived teaching staff helped Thanduxolo Comprehensive School to rise from the ashes, and the class of 2023 achieved a pass rate of 88.2%...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances

Most Read