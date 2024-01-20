Nelson Mandela Bay school comes back from brink to bag an ‘A’
After being threatened with closure in 2018, Thanduxolo Comprehensive achieves 88.2% matric pass rate
Five years ago, a KwaNobuhle high school was on the brink of closure, as conflict among teachers led to matric results declining and pupil numbers dwindling as parents sought better schooling elsewhere.
But a passionate principal and a revived teaching staff helped Thanduxolo Comprehensive School to rise from the ashes, and the class of 2023 achieved a pass rate of 88.2%...
