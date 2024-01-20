×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Graaff-Reinet cops accused of stealing state property worth R1m

By Tshepiso Mametela - 20 January 2024
Two police officers appeared in the Graaff Reinet magistrate’s court for allegedly stealing state property valued at about R1m
ON BAIL: Two police officers appeared in the Graaff Reinet magistrate’s court for allegedly stealing state property valued at about R1m
Image: GARETH WILSON

Two police officers appeared in the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing state property valued at about R1m.

Among the items were sets of brand new tyres, a freezer, a fridge and diesel generators.

The pair were released on R500 bail after a brief appearance on Thursday and face charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen property.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said they were arrested early on Thursday by provincial anti-corruption unit detectives after a week-long investigation.

“At about 6am on January 18, detectives searched a private residence housing the two police officials, in possession of search warrants,” Nkohli said.

“Warrant officers Johannes Gerber and Lawrence Plaatjies performed duties at the stock theft and endangered species unit in Graaff-Reinet.

“[Upon searching], police recovered state property estimated to be valued at over R1m.”

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene issued a stern warning to the men and women in blue.

“There is no space for corrupt officials within the ranks of the SAPS,” Mene said.

“We have taken a zero tolerance approach in ensuring we clamp down on those who are in conflict with the law.”

The case was postponed to February 23.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances

Most Read