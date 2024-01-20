Collegiate Girls’ High maintains perfect matric record
Collegiate Girls’ High School could not have asked for a better 150th birthday present as its 2023 matric class attained a 100% pass rate — making it five in a row.
The “Grand Old Lady”, which opened its doors in 1873, is the only school in the Eastern Cape where not a single pupil has failed in half a decade...
