WEATHER GURU | Metro silent about water restrictions while dams overflow

After just exiting the worst drought in the living history of the Bay, the metro has not relaxed water restrictions or eased tariffs.
Worst of all, excuse the pun, all communications about the water situation has dried up.
The deafening silence is upsetting residents to say the least.
All the public wants to know is the exact criteria as to when, if ever, we will return to normality as far as our water situation is concerned.
The last dam level update on the metro’s website was in November, thus denying residents the right to know if our dams are in the “safe zone” or if there is any hope that restrictions will be lifted shortly.
This is especially true with the rain over the catchment area in the last few weeks.
Since the last announcement that the Kromme System (Churchill and Impofu Dams) must recover sufficiently before lifting restrictions would be considered, no news has been forthcoming.
Restrictions on the Kouga Dam have been lifted, but we are only allocated a quota.
The same applies to the Gariep Dam (Nooitgedacht scheme).
Without being told, the public cannot be expected to understand the situation of quotas and the implications thereof.
All they see is the overflowing Gariep and Kouga dams, with millions of litres of water running into the sea, with restrictions still in place.
They cannot be blamed for thinking that the metro is milking them financially.
In my tenure attending the drought monitoring committee meetings, I suggested that the media be present at meetings to fulfil the public’s need for the latest information on the water situation.
Alas, that did not occur, and the committee has since been dissolved.
Throughout the drought authorities begged us to play ball and be water smart.
We responded positively with personal and financial sacrifices, such as investing in water tanks and boreholes or carrying buckets of recycled water, to reduce demand.
Now that we are out of the “danger zone”, there is no relief for the public and not even a thank you for playing your part.
Not attending to prominent or major leaks, no reduction in tariffs and clouding the present water situation in a cloak of secrecy, as to what would constitute a complete return to normality is construed as a no care attitude by the metro.
Before I get tarred and feathered, as everybody knows I am obsessive about water saving, as we are in a water scarce area, but surely a reduction in tariffs would be a great thank you for residents.
Climate change and an uncontrolled population growth will mean that droughts will be more regular and intense in the future.
Now is the time to be proactive and not lose the positive buy in from the public to flatten that curve of water scarcity in the future.
This week in history:
2002: East London 16 homes destroyed and 153 left homeless in a severe thunderstorm damaging accompanied by winds and hail.
Weather safety tips:
The adage that there is always calm before a storm holds ground, especially with wind. When going to sea in calm conditions, make sure you are aware of the latest forecast and weather warnings.
Now on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: WEATHER GURU
E-mail garthsampson59@gmail.com with feedback or requests.
