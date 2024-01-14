To achieve your fitness goals, show up in the gym and the kitchen
What is the most important variable for achieving my fitness, strength and body goals?
All of them. Achieving your goals is underpinned by the careful interplay of a host of factors, including nutrition, training, rest, genetics, mental wellbeing, individual hormone profiles, your age, gender — yes, for this question it matters — and various lifestyle factors such as the nature of your job, home life, alcohol, smoking and much more...
