The value of guarding Cape Agulhas’ precious natural resources
The Agulhas Rest Camp offers serene coastal views from its thatched chalets
Dirk Human, owner and winemaker at Black Oystercatcher Wines, is butchering a carcass when my friend Bruce Houghting and I arrive at his farm outside Elim. We’re taking a slow journey to the Agulhas National Park and have stopped to share an antipasto platter and taste some of Human’s renowned cool climate varietals.
But I also want to chat to him about the threat of a large opencast gold, silver and tin mine within a 4,200ha area just outside Napier to the north. It is a proposal that has raised the hackles of those involved in sustainable farming, eco-tourism and winemaking in the region; because the adverse effects of acid-drainage and other toxic by-products of such an enterprise threaten the entire area...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.