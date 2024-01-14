IN THE GARDEN | Daisies show their best side without a lot of attention

Happy faced perennial daisies came to the fore in the garden this summer holiday season when there was not much time to fuss about tending them.
The bonus was that, being perennials which were planted last year, they’d returned again to create a show without asking for much attention other than to be deadheaded during a wander around the garden.
They certainly took over centre stage, providing lively colour and interest.
And at times they offered simple charm when plucked hurriedly to fill a vase for the table or guest room.
All the daisy-like flowers this season in my garden had golden yellow petals or centres which complemented the colour of the blue flowering agapanthus.
It was a wonderful surprise, then, to find rudbeckia on offer at Floradale Nursery the other day to add to my summer garden dependables. I’d not seen them available for years.
Rudbeckia are well suited to a seaside garden as they pass the seaside plant “braille” test by having furry foliage and stems suited to grow in these, sometimes, trying conditions. They are heat tolerant, too.
If your garden is troubled by buck and rabbits feeding on the plants you will appreciate that rudbeckia is not favoured by these animals.
Rudbeckia have a prominent velvety raised centre in black or brown which is surrounded by bright daisy-like yellow or orange petals, giving it a similar appeal to that of a sunflower.
Plant them in the full sun where they will provide colour from mid to late summer.
The soil should ideally be fertile that holds moisture in spring and summer.
They attract butterflies, bees and other pollinating insects, and are reasonably untroubled by pests.
The flowers, which are borne on 40 to 50cm stems, do well in the vase.
Divide rudbeckia plants when they become overcrowded.
Golden yellow flowered coreopsis grandiflora is another old-fashioned perennial which enjoyed its time in the sun for a second summer at home.
Perhaps you remember teasing a sibling by asking them to smell the coreopsis’s closed bud and then quickly squeezing it causing to spurt out water as an irritating surprise?
Coreopsis is a tough plant which I have even seen growing happily along a highway island where they have taken root randomly after their seed was dispersed by birds or the wind.
They can be propagated by seed, cuttings or division. It’s easiest to collect the seed heads from the site of a dead or dying flower, then scatter them on the ground and with a bit of soil covering them (about 3cm).
Plant them in full sun in a site which has good draining soil.
Do allow for space around them to grow as they mature.
Unless the soil is of poor quality, fertilising the plant is not necessary as plant food will cause the plant to become very leafy.
They are edible. Make a beverage by boiling the flowers in water which turns the liquid red.
Medicinally it is said to aid with internal pains and bleeding. The roots are used traditionally in the treatment of diarrhoea and to induce vomiting.
If you care for their water needs in the first year of growth, they will be fairly drought tolerant in the years after.
Remember, new flowers don’t form on stalks of faded flowers so it’s wise to keep deadheading the flowers.
When there is a decrease in flowering it is a signal to divide the plant.
Coreopsis produces an abundance of flowers on tall erect stems attracting pollinators such as bees and butterflies.
Birds enjoy their seeds and are also responsible for seed dispersal.
The flowers look and last well in a vase, having a whimsical appearance.
The handful of chamomile flower seeds given to me last year which I scattered randomly in the garden have grown in abundance.
The plants have fine leaves with thin multi-stemmed branches, festooned with a profusion of little white daisies.
To grow them, sprinkle the seed from dried seed heads on prepared soil in a sunny spot and cover lightly with soil.
That I just scattered the seeds indicates that it is not necessary to grow them under any depth of soil.
They transplant easily should you wish to move the young plants to another spot if they are overcrowded.
The flowers make a great filler plant in an arrangement and also look good on their own as a simple composition.
Shasta daisies are making a statement in summer gardens now, with their big white flower heads and yellow centres.
Plant them in full sun to light shade in well composted soil.
Be aware of their spreading growth habit by allowing 30cm between each plant.
Grow groups of them together to create a wow factor in your garden.
Their branching habit means they produce many side buds on stems that can be from 30 to 60cm in height.
Use them, too, for growing near entertainment areas where they take on a glow as the daylight fades.
They produce flowers from late spring to early autumn.
The flowers are loved by butterflies and are suited to the vase, where they enjoy a fairly long life.
They thrive on plenty of water but root rot does become a problem in wet soil.
To prolong their flowering period cut the flower stems right down to the ground. During winter cut all stems down to the ground.
You may divide the plants every two to three years.
You will find they make a striking picture when sharing a bed with white or blue agapanthus.
Add a yellow flowering day lily to complete the affect.
Shasta daisies are available in single or semi-double flowers.
Deadhead them regularly throughout the growing season to ensure a long flowering period.
