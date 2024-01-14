Historic Pig & Whistle celebrates staying the distance over 192 years

Known for being the oldest continuously operating licenced pub in the country, Bathurst’s historic Pig & Whistle Inn celebrated its 192nd birthday last Sunday.
The well-known establishment’s actual birthday was on Monday.
Owner, Gavin Came, said The Pig, as it is fondly known, existed even before the invention of the motor car.
“The Pig has also survived two world wars and the Anglo-Boer War which ended just after the Pig’s 79th birthday.
“In 1912, just after The Pig’s 80th birthday, pub visitors and guests received news of the sad sinking of the Titanic.
“More recently, we endured the onset of Covid-19 which forced the hotel to be closed for many months in 2020.
“This coincided with our village of Bathurst’s 200th birthday.
“Sadly, the lockdown caused many planned events and family reunions to be cancelled.
“The owners of the Inn had to refund deposits paid for almost a full hotel.
“In the past year, The Pig participated in many of our village’s events, The Bathurst Agricultural Show, itself 113 years old, The Bathurst Bookfair, Bathurst Country Affair, Christmas in July and Octoberfest, which were well-attended, as well as the unique Halloween walking supper which allows guests to enjoy a starter main course and desert from each of the participating restaurants in Bathurst.”
Came said The Pig also supported the heritage events held in the village.
“These include the Music at the Mill festival held annually at the Bradshaw’s Mill heritage site and the Winter Solstice event which sees a lone piper playing at sunset at the Bathurst Toposcope.”
Speaking to the Dispatch, Came and his wife Lucille said they bought the establishment in 2011, and their goal was to smooth out the good and bad months it had encountered before their ownership.
“The busiest time of the year is still the year-end holiday season and Easter, as well as the time around the National Arts Festival in Makhanda during June and July,” Came said.
During The Pig’s birthday celebration on Sunday, it served its popular Sunday lunch, offered almost every Sunday, of firm favourite roast pork, lamb, and chicken Parmigiana, accompanied by champagne.
Regular musician Greg Short led the diners and 18 permanent staff members and seasonal casuals in singing Happy Birthday.
“Deserts were a choice from our all-time favourite lemon meringue tart, malva pudding and ice cream, and our own hot chocolate sauce.
“Starters were selected from a smoked salmon salad, spring rolls and a creamy tomato soup,” Came said.
Recently, the well-known establishment was put on the market.
“We had originally thought of selling the Pig in 2020 but this was not to be during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Came said.
“In 2022, we had our best financial year ever, so we felt it was time to leave the hotel to new owners to continue the many unfinished projects and plans off a robust base of support and finances.
“The Pig is a wonderful national treasure and in the right hands it should continue to be a successful growing business with a deep authentic history that is difficult to replicate.”
Real estate agent and owner of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty’s Port Alfred branch, Antony de Bruin, said the hotel was a “compelling proposition for an investor looking at operating a successful business while safeguarding an important historical site”.
“The Ndlambe area has many important historical buildings,” De Bruin said.
“Our agency recently sold the Old Mill in Port Alfred, which was built in 1850 by entrepreneur, member of the Cape Legislative Council, and founder of the Port Alfred harbour, William Cock.
“So there is definitely an appetite for homes and businesses with significant historical value.
“Of course, these require the right kind of buyer with a passion for conserving such important buildings, so the sales can take longer than with ordinary homes.”
