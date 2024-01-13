×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Sanral to inject billions into construction industry

State-owned agency plans to issue tenders worth about R28bn in first six months of 2024

Premium
13 January 2024
Linda Ensor
Parliamentary Correspondent

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) will be issuing tenders worth about R28bn in the first six months of 2024, giving a much-needed boost to the construction industry. 

The Eastern Cape will be allocated the biggest slice of the pie, at R2.8bn. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read