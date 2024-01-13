Sanral to inject billions into construction industry
State-owned agency plans to issue tenders worth about R28bn in first six months of 2024
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) will be issuing tenders worth about R28bn in the first six months of 2024, giving a much-needed boost to the construction industry.
The Eastern Cape will be allocated the biggest slice of the pie, at R2.8bn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.