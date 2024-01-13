Magical rugby moment sparks ex-Gqeberha family to make a difference
After capturing the hearts of millions of people when he struggled to contain his excitement as his “Faf speedo” was signed by its namesake at the Rugby World Cup, little Nathan Swart is giving back to the community.
The youngster and his sister raised more than R55,000 in total for needy and vulnerable children in Gqeberha. ..
