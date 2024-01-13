Eastern Cape connection in bid for justice for besieged Palestine

The South African contingent of the legal team arguing the case against Israel in the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, this week has a solid Eastern Cape base.
At least three of its top members were born and raised or enjoyed their legal education in this province.
It was here where advocates John Dugard, SC, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, SC, and Lerato Zikalala first realised their passion for social justice.
Dugard, the most senior member of the team and a world-renowned expert in international law, was born in kwaMaqoma (then Fort Beaufort) in 1936 and spent his early years in Healdtown, where his parents taught at the famous mission school.
Many people who later became leaders in the struggle for democracy attended Healdtown and nearby Lovedale College.
In his book Confronting Apartheid, Dugard describes the two schools as the Eton and Harrow of mission schools before they were destroyed as educational institutions by the ruling National Party government in the 1960s.
Former president Nelson Mandela was a pupil at Healdtown while Dugard’s father was principal there.
Dugard describes in his book how his family moved from village to village going wherever his parents’ jobs took them.
His formative years were spent in Engcobo. He later attended Queens College in Queenstown [now Komani].
Despite moving out of the province for his higher education [BA and LLB degrees from the University of Stellenbosch and, later, a LLB and LLD from the University of Cambridge] Dugard retained his love of the Eastern Cape.
He served on the “transformative” University of Fort Hare council post-1990 with the likes of renowned leader and Rivonia trialist Govan Mbeki, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and then advocate Thembile Skweyiya [later a Constitutional Court judge].
Ngcukaitobi, a specialist constitutional law expert, is also a son of the Eastern Cape soil.
Born in 1976 in Cala, he later attended Mantanzima High School in that town.
He went on to study law on a bursary at the University of Transkei [now Walter Sisulu University], where he became president of its student representative council.
He later completed one of two LLMs at Rhodes University [the other was at the London School of Economics].
His Rhodes University LLM thesis looked at judicial enforcement of socioeconomic rights under the 1996 constitution — a subject which served as the basis for his passion for social justice.
He kicked off his now illustrious legal career at the Legal Resources Centre in Makhanda.
Despite spreading his legal wings across many provincial jurisdictions, he has also retained strong links to the province and served as an acting judge in the Eastern Cape High Court in 2021.
Rhodes senior social media officer Ilva Pieterse said Ngcukaitobi had also returned to his alma-mater to give several key addresses.
In 2011, he was the recipient of the Emerging Old Rhodian Award, given to ex-Rhodians under the age of 40 who were making an impact in society.
Zikalala is also a Rhodes University alumna.
She obtained her LLB degree in Makhanda and later earned the honour of serving as a law clerk at the Constitutional Court, where she was awarded the Ismail Mohamed Scholarship.
She went on to complete her LLM at the University of Notre Dame (summa cum laude), specialising in international human rights law.
Rhodes deputy dean of law Prof Helena van Coller said Zikalala was a bright, diligent and engaged student who had become her graduate assistant.
She had been a member of several university societies as well as a residence sub-warden.
She made the Dean’s List for academic merit when she obtained her LLB in 2007.
“[I said of her then that] she was a dedicated student who, given her prior achievements, would maintain high standards in her future studies or career, excelling in any direction she chose. And she indeed has done so.”
SA’s multinational eight-person legal team in the Hague is led by Ngcukaitobi, Adila Hassim, SC, and advised by Dugard and Max du Plessis, SC.
It has argued for the ICJ to order Israel to halt all military attacks that constitute or give rise to violations of the Genocide Convention.
Eastern Cape connection in bid for justice for besieged Palestine
Three of team’s top experts raised and educated in province
Image: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN
Image: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN
Image: GCIS
