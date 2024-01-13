×

Bay residents frustrated as post offices unable to process car licences

Linton Grange, Walmer without electricity for months, sending customers to Govan Mbeki branch

13 January 2024
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Employees at two Gqeberha post offices are unable to renew licenses or complete simple electronic tasks as they have been operating in the dark for months.

The usually bustling Walmer and Linton Grange post offices are operating at a snail’s pace and subsequently adding to the queues at other branches around the Bay...

