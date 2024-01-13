Attakwas Extreme shows massive growth over nearly two decades
There is one week left until one of SA’s toughest bike races, the Attakwas Extreme mountain bike challenge, returns to the Klein Karoo for its 18th edition.
The 121km one-day race traverses varying types of terrain and temperatures and has grown from 170 riders initially to more than 1,000 participants who are expected to descend on Oudtshoorn for the start on January 20...
