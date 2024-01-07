Accolades for NMU student’s research on alternative energy source
Accolades continue to go the way of Nelson Mandela University George campus student Thandekile Ncongwane, after she completed SA's first study focusing on potential alternative energy sources in forestry.
The 28-year-old also aced her master’s treatise on the subject with a score of 93%. She recently received an award celebrating excellence from NMU...
