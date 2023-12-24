WEATHER GURU | Think carefully before dreaming of a white Christmas
I have always wondered if the people in countries where snow is a way of life wish for a winter wonderland at Christmas.
I have an English friend, who works the roads between Denmark and Norway, who detests winter and makes sure he escapes the European winter to soak up the summer sunny skies in SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.