A look back at court cases that made headlines in 2023
High-profile murders, shocking sexual assault allegations and municipal fraud among matters that grabbed the spotlight
With the Gqeberha high court officially embarking on a seven-week recess, with only urgent matters being dealt with, Weekend Post looks back at some of the headline-making stories which shocked the public.
Stealing headlines for the murder of much-loved Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt, who was brutally attacked and stabbed multiple times in her Richmond Hill home, self-confessed murderer Simxolele Zitshu, 32, was sentenced to life behind bars. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.