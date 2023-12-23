Risking their lives for your next meal
Tight deadlines, bad roads, robbers, rude customers and few benefits — spare a thought for the delivery bikers this Christmas
Potholes, opportunistic criminals, slippery roads and the scorching heat have made it particularly difficult for motorcycle delivery riders this festive season as an increasing number of people place their orders for last-minute Christmas presents and unplanned braais.
And despite the desire to spend Christmas with loved ones, many delivery bikers find themselves working tirelessly to deliver meals, drinks, gifts and other items — often with little thanks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.