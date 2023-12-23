×

Risking their lives for your next meal

Tight deadlines, bad roads, robbers, rude customers and few benefits — spare a thought for the delivery bikers this Christmas

By Brandon Nel and Siphokazi Mnyobe - 23 December 2023

Potholes, opportunistic criminals, slippery roads and the scorching heat have made it particularly difficult for motorcycle delivery riders this festive season as an increasing number of people place their orders for last-minute Christmas presents and unplanned braais.

And despite the desire to spend Christmas with loved ones, many delivery bikers find themselves working tirelessly to deliver meals, drinks, gifts and other items — often with little thanks...

