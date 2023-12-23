×

Your Weekend

Patriotic Alliance wants Hawks to look into mayor’s China trip

Daniels guns for coalition partner Van Niekerk in Facebook video

By Brandon Nel - 23 December 2023

Despite being in a coalition that governs Nelson Mandela Bay, Patriotic Alliance national chair Marlon Daniels has met the Hawks to discuss mayor Gary van Niekerk’s exorbitantly-priced trip to China. 

Daniels took potshots at Van Niekerk in a Facebook video on Wednesday, where he said he had met the Hawks. ..

