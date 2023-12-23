Patriotic Alliance wants Hawks to look into mayor’s China trip
Daniels guns for coalition partner Van Niekerk in Facebook video
Despite being in a coalition that governs Nelson Mandela Bay, Patriotic Alliance national chair Marlon Daniels has met the Hawks to discuss mayor Gary van Niekerk’s exorbitantly-priced trip to China.
Daniels took potshots at Van Niekerk in a Facebook video on Wednesday, where he said he had met the Hawks. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.