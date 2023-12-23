‘He remains my son’ — father of murder-accused cop
Community activist Pamela Mabini urges state to oppose bail
The father of a police officer who allegedly killed his ex-fiancée in her Algoa Park home said Constable Luzuko Majoka remained his son, and the law now needed to take its course.
He was speaking outside the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Friday, where Majoka appeared briefly on a charge of murder...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.