WEATHER GURU | Why does it always rain at the weekend?

Why it always rains at the weekend and we have beautiful weather during the week is a question often posed.
Even more so of late, gauging by the number of calls I receive from frantic event organisers.
I would be lying if I said it rained just as much on a Wednesday as it did on a Saturday.
I have not researched or calculated this yet, however if one thinks that George generally gets its rain before us and East London after us, this theory cannot hold ground for the entire region.
A colleague of mine in his dissertation calculated that coastal lows and ensuing frontal systems generally pass this coastline every 3-5 days.
Considering this, one could easily get a run of bad weekend weather for a period.
Generally, as we have seen of late, it is either the Saturday or Sunday that has the unpleasant (welcome rain) weather.
It is rare that we do not experience rainy weather on both days.
Add to that all the moon-related gardening beliefs, like the one about planting on a collecting moon (crescent showing up) or pouring moon (upside down crescent).
Though the moon is viewed the same from the Bay to Jansenville, they are two completely different rainfall and climate regimes.
Hence planting times will vary drastically.
I am always in the market for new gardening tips for my prized petunias and was sidetracked reading up on a myriad of moon-related gardening tips.
The one that caught my attention was planting before a full moon as it gives more light hours. I doubt if the moonlight will be strong enough to influence plant growth.
As the moon has a direct influence on tides, it must have some influence on weather, though I am unaware of any major documented effects.
In other words, no theory can lay claim to it raining more on a full moon than a new moon in a particular climate regime.
Regarding rainfall, the entire western half of the province had a disastrous November, with the start of December looking promising.
With this, people are questioning the seasonal forecast of a dry, hot summer.
It must be noted that one week of cool wet weather at the start of summer, does not mean that the entire summer will be the same.
It merely means that it has been delayed slightly.
With our dams starting to decline after this lack of rain, I was glad to hear that our Airports Company SA is still encouraging tourists to conserve this scarce resource.
Unfortunately, it seems that on the other hand our water-saving campaigns by our metro have been shelved.
Alas there is no news forthcoming about lifting water restrictions or lowering water tariffs.
Nobody can blame the public for not knowing which direction they must take as far as water use is concerned.
I have indoctrinated myself so well that I am stingy with my tank water in my garden, as I want to remain off the grid permanently now and in the future.
This week in history:
1998: Madiba holes up in a chemist shop during a destructive tornado in Mthatha.
Weather Safety Tips:
Tourists, especially beachgoers should note that there is always a calm before a storm. Check the forecast before undertaking water sports.
WEATHER GURU | Why does it always rain at the weekend?
