Police training ‘hampered by ammunition shortage’
SAPS officials contest Solidarity report pointing to dwindling stockpiles in Eastern, Western Cape
In a week that saw 10,000 additional boots hit the ground nationwide to bolster the SA Police Service, police in the Eastern and Western Cape are reportedly still grappling not just with staff shortages, but also a dwindling ammunition stockpile.
However, police have denied the claims, saying they have ample ammunition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.