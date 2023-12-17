‘Fill your bucket’ at Wildehondekloof in the Klein Karoo

It’s become something of a pilgrimage for me, visiting Wildehondekloof Private Game Reserve in the heart of the Klein Karoo’s Swartberg mountain range — and for many people living on the Garden Route who know about this little gem, it’s that metaphorical “fill your bucket” kind of place.
The holiday pace is picking up in Mossel Bay, Plett and Knysna and while this is great for tourism in the area it means more traffic, more shopping jams, more mayhem actually for a few weeks now.
Our dorpies get overwhelmed with visitors.
But ah, if you know about the Klein Karoo, it is where you can go to hide and recharge your spiritual man before the silly season kicks in — and you might still be lucky and find the odd vacancy even at the height of season.
For Garden Route residents, this Klein Karoo area is what the Drakensberg is to Natal people.
I always think of the beautiful psalm that says, “I look to the mountains from whence my help comes” in this part of the world — nestled and flanked by cliffs and koppies so far greater than anything and everything — all the wars happening in the world right now.
The first time I visited Wildehondekloof was right after Covid when masks were still the order of the day, but here in the mountains, the pandemic faded right out of the picture.
Then when the wide-scale looting happened in July 2021, we took a sabbatical from watching the madness unfold on TV and hotfooted it to this neck of the woods.
The Klein Karoo is only between 40 and 60km wide, sandwiched between the imposing Swartberg Mountains in the north, and the continuous Langeberge and Outeniqua Mountains in the south.
It’s a magnificent drive up through the Outeniqua Pass as you leave George and head up through the mountains.
Then as you pick up the scenic Route 62, the vegetation changes from the tropical green of the coastal towns to scrubby fynbos where the mountains usurp sea views.
Wildehondekloof is about an hour outside the main town of Oudtshoorn and while there are lots of choice spots to stay in the Swartberg area, this place comes up trumps for me — simply because it’s as good as it gets, from the location to accommodation to food and warm hospitality from owners Paula Potgieter and her husband affectionately just called “Pottie”.
I know that in winter there is a fireplace in the rooms and an electric blanket, in summer there is a swimming pool and in all seasons the poplar trees which hug the river are dressed in gold or green depending on the time of the year.
This visit, Paula has invited me to see some new things; a fresh walk she staked out herself, an addition to the buck family, a new self-catering lodge — and food from this kitchen which is embracing the healing properties of the veld and fynbos.
Since I last visited, Pottie recently brought Sable antelope to the already impressive family of buck here (Springbok, Oryx, red and black hartebeest, eland, steenbok, kudu, blesbok duiker and klipspringer) and there has been lots of rain so everything is greener than it’s been in a long time.
The nyala buck are strolling the lawns right past the guests’ rooms and there are babies.
The poplar trees are resplendent in full bloom and song, the only sound apart from the birds and the burbling river are their rustling leaves — a Wildehondekloof choir.
Wildehondekloof Private Game Reserve came about 4½ years ago.
Pottie comes from several generations of farming family in this area, including ostrich farming during the boom in the ’80s.
The Potgieter family bought this 4,000 hectare paradise and since then it has grown from a single homestead to nine luxurious en suite rooms all with views, a honeymoon suite, and most recently a self-catering house perfect for a family or three couples.
It was once a hunting farm, but it’s now home to buck, giraffe and zebra, leopards have been spotted, and a plethora of creatures from porcupine to hare and tortoises roam the mountains.
While Paula has been busy setting up the accommodation, her husband- has been occupied with the actual reserve, the “farming” aspect of the business.
I was under the impression that a game reserve takes care of itself, but talking to Pottie dispels this notion.
There is 30km of fencing which needs to be maintained, there are the access roads, then there are the animals somebody needs to keep tabs on.
Since they bought the property, Pottie has spent two years removing alien black wattle and oleander.
The river bank needs attention so it doesn’t get silted up and there is never-ending maintenance.
There is also the ongoing challenge of setting up animal tracker cameras that cannot be dismantled by baboons.
One of the highlights of being here are the walks.
The yellow and blue route, doable by couch potatoes, was established a while ago, but now there is a new trek called the Rooikoppie route, which is a beauty for more serious hikers.
I never really appreciated how much work goes into trails of this nature and how fit Paula is given she is the trailblazer who finds the route, marks it and then Pottie follows with the equipment to cut bush back and make the trail safe.
A Swiss couple did this Rooikoppie walk with Paula leading the charge and were blown away by the fynbos and the views, but they also came back to the lodge feeling their legs.
A blue route trail is also in the making.
SIDEBAR:
Hippocrates said: “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.”
Paula and her people harvest a range of fynbos and veld herbs here at Wildehondekloof farm and they have introduced it into food, for delicate flavour, but also for its healing properties.
There are some 7,000 species of fynbos, indigenous to the southern tip of Africa, with many of them being recognised nowadays as having healing properties.
It’s become the fashion to put fynbos into seasonings, bake and cook with them, steep healthy teas, put the herbs into oil and even vinegar tinctures.
For a comprehensive picture, Veld Medicine from the Klein Karoo by Salomie de Jager covers the subject in depth.
Andre Goliath has been the chef here pretty much since Wildehondekloof was opened to guests.
His passion for food is evident in all the meals he serves such as the vegetable quiche he makes in the shape of a Christmas tree.
He is a wizard when it comes to cooking with ostrich meat, he makes traditional South African cuisine like bobotie, a soup of the day based on what’s seasonal, he offers guests lactose- and gluten-free dining options.
He loves baking and feeding people and now he’s stepped it up a notch by adding healing fynbos herbs to his dishes.
There is a pinch of renoster bos in his roostebrood. There is a hint of kapok bos in the sauce for his mussel dish, there is wilde mint as a garnish on desserts, while he steeps honeybush and kankerbossie tea.
He loves sharing his knowledge so guests should ask him what magic is in their dinner.
Quintin Lottering is one of Wildehondekloof’s field guides who takes guests on game drives where he shares his wealth of knowledge about the fauna and flora, but he is also very clued up when it comes to nutritional healing literally from the fynbos and veld.
He grew up in the Karoo and says from a young age his father used to collect plants for his mother.
He knew about the healing properties of wilde als and kankerbossie as a child.
Wilde als has become so famous for its immune-boosting properties it’s now sold online and in pharmacy-type stores (the artemisia has been taken from the plant) and isn’t cheap, Lottering tells me.
His grandmother is 96 and she takes kankerbossie and renoster bos every day.
“She’s never been sick,” Lottering said.
He says that just one leaf of spekboom a day is packed with Vitamin C if you don’t have an orange.
If a sprig of honeybush is put into a pillow case it induces good sleep, he says.
